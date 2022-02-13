WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Super Bowl wasn’t the only place raining down confetti.

One Life Community Church once again held its drive-thru Night to Shine Celebration to kick off this year’s festivities.

Great weather allowed them to go above and beyond last year’s event and their honored guest got an even warmer reception from the crowd awaiting them.

Night to Shine, which is usually a full week of celebrations topped with a prime dance to end the week, was another casualty of COVID-19 cancelations. But our local chapter is still going to celebrate those in our community who may not always be used to it.

“People love this event because it’s about our honor guests, people with disabilities, they love this, because it’s a chance to feel God’s love in an actual physical way. We just can’t forget these people in our community that have special needs, and I know sometimes we do, and we have an organization that we love to plugin people. If you want to get connected, holler at us, we do a bunch of fun stuff and they’re just the best people in our community, they deserve it, you know?” Ashley Whitfield said.

Whitfield says the rest of the celebrations this year will look different.

After Sunday, they’re opting to throw a spring fling dance on May 1 then continue Night to Shine events throughout the rest of the year.

