Night to Shine week gets started in a big way

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another year means another Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This is the third year OneLife Community Church downtown has hosted the week-long event celebrating people with disabilities in our community.

“I think it’s kind of like a little bit of Christmas morning for us, like we can’t wait to see their faces when they see all the things we have planned for them,” Night to Shine Chair Ashley Whitfield said.

Streamers, confetti, signs, and a full celebration, you would never know this isn’t the usual way they do this.

“We’re so excited about the opportunity to party during a pandemic, is that even a thing? We’re making it a thing at night to shine this year,” Whitfield said.

Even with the changes, the excitement is still as high as ever.

“They’ve been calling and texting, like when can we come, when can we come, so we’re ready to just open the street and let them come on through.”

Usually an unforgettable prom experience for those with special needs ages 14 and older, this year there will be two caravan parades, followed by a travelling float party to finish off the week.

Volunteer Rachel Tart said they’ll miss that aspect, but the influence will still carry over to next year.

“They’re building relationships with these people and still communicating through Facebook messenger and commenting on people’s posts and just making sure they stay connected with others rather than just be left,” Tart said. “Like, it’s not a one night experience for them, it’s building a friendship and relationship with people too.”

And just because the week just started, you can still get involved!

The dedicated team at OneLife Church will go above and beyond to make everyone feel special.

“We do whatever it takes to love our people well, so if you know anybody that is even out in the community struggling right now that isn’t signed up for this, let us know because we want to serve them, it doesn’t matter where they are, what they’re dealing with, we just want to love them,” Tart said.

Doing whatever it takes to make their night as shiny as possible.

Again, they’ll be out here, then they’ll have that traveling float on Friday.

Also be on the lookout for more events like this in the future at OneLife Church, outside of Night to Shine week!