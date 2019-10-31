VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lions, tigers, and bears Oh My! If only that was all Darell Franklin, Melanie Townsend, and Producer Dewey Cooper had to endure during their trip through the Nightmare on Main Street Haunted House on Saturday.

Nightmare on Main Street has been a fixture in the Vernon community for 13 years and owner Donna Graf added a second attraction next door 7 years ago with Dark Water Asylum.

You can find the haunted attractions at 1620 Main Street, located in a historic building that is over 5000 square feet and features 32 rooms of terror. Each room is cleverly crafted to give you the thrill and fright you are seeking.

Nightmare on Main and Dark Water Asylum will run October 31 through November 2. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and close at 10. Tickets are $20 for both attractions or $13 for one attraction.