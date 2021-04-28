Nine new cases in Wichita County, total now 14,953

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 328.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday nine new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,953.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 10 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,582 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 43 active cases in the county with 39 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Four COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 37,119 Second Dose — 29,066

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.