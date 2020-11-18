Nine positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Henrietta ISD campuses in two days

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Nine positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among the various campuses within Henrietta Independent School District according to letters sent by their superintendent.

Wednesday, November 18, Henrietta ISD Superintendent of Schools Scot Clayton confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases at Henrietta Elementary School and three positive COVID-19 cases at Henrietta High School.

See the letter send by Clayton on Wednesday below:

This follows four positive cases confirmed in the district Tuesday, according to a previous letter sent to Henrietta ISD friends and family.

In that letter, Clayton confirms an individual at Henrietta Elementary School, an individual at Henrietta Junior High, and two people at Henrietta High School.

See the letter Clayton sent on Tuesday in full below:

A total of three cases at the elementary, one case at the junior high and five cases at high school have been confirmed since Tuesday within the district.

Clayton said all students and staff that came into close contact with the positive cases will be directly notified.

Clayton also said all affected areas have been deeply sanitized prior to students and staff returning to those areas.