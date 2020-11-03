No arrests made after police said man shot brother in face with BB gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers responded to a family disturbance Tuesday morning, though no arrests were made.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in the 1500 block of Speedway Avenue in reference to a disturbance between two brothers at about 10:03 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, one brother shot the other brother in the face with a BB gun.

Officers said they arrived and found the victim had minor injuries.

The suspect was still inside a trailer house behind the residence on Speedway when officers arrived on scene.

Officers then set up a perimeter and detectives responded to the scene.

Authorities said no arrest would be made at the time of their investigation, so they made contact with the suspect and he was released from the scene.

According to a WFPD spokesperson, a report was generated and an assault charge may possibly be filed on the suspect in the future.

