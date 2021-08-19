No charges filed as sexual assault investigation ends at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — No charges will be filed after a sexual assault investigation at Fort Sill comes to an end.

In March, a female soldier assigned to Fort Sill reported she was a victim of multiple incidents of sexual assault while training earlier this year. Multiple instructors were suspected in her allegations. The people accused had been suspended from normal duties and removed from training.

According to Ft. Sill officials, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) led the investigation, which involved more than 30 CID agents.

During the investigation, two more soldiers came forward with allegations of sexual assault which were incorporated into the investigation.

CID agents led over 700 interviews, reviewed over 5,000 pages of documents, performed the digital forensic analysis of more than 100,000 text messages, and video thousand of hours of security camera footage of times and locations of the allegations.

Investigators came to the conclusion that there was not enough evidence to support the allegations.

“We conducted a full and thorough investigation into the recent sexual assault reports and dedicated significant investigative resources to ensure we uncovered the facts and evidence,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence and Ft. Sill. “We encourage reporting and take all reports of sexual harassment or assault seriously with an absolute commitment to fully investigate every report to determine the facts and evidence in order to take appropriate actions.”

Fort Sill SHARP Hotline: (580) 917-4277.