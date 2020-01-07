No citations so far after animal ordinance changes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Wichita Falls city leaders are pleased with the revisions made to the city’s animal ordinance last year but some residents are not.

In November of 2018, the Wichita Falls City Council passed nearly 30 revisions to the city’s animal ordinance that hadn’t been touched in 10 years. One revision, in particular, would require identifying information for livestock, a requirement Wichita County resident, Larry Robinson who owns property inside the annexed area is not happy with.

“I have a picture on my phone and I can show it to you of one of our longhorn cows and he has about six-foot horn spread,” Robinson said. “I showed that picture to several police officers and I asked them, I said ‘if that cow gets out in the middle of the night and she has the calf standing next to her, are you going to run up with a flashlight and try to find out what her tag number is?’ and they said “no.”

Director of Health Lou Kreidler said they listened to those same concerns and came up with a plan to help.

“We incentivized it so the permit for your livestock is cheaper if they provide identifying information for livestock but it’s not required,” Kreidler said.

Another issue Robinson has is found in another part of the ordinance, where a structure with three sides and a roof for cows to seek shelter is also required.

“You graze them in an area for an extended amount of time until they eat everything,” Robinson said. “Not to where they start going hungry until they’ve gotten it eaten down and then you move them to another area. If you’re a small operation and you have your property segmented off like we do, you can’t afford to build a structure in each one of those areas.”

Despite some complaints, Kreidler said the animal ordinance has proved positive, adding so far, no citations have been made.

“Things seem to be going relatively well,” Kreidler said.

Robinson also said the material for a structure that would fit the requirements of the ordinance would cost about $2,000.