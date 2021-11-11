No COVID-19 related deaths, 13 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported Thursday 13 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,157.

The Health District also reported 19 hospitalizations in the county, showing no change from the number of hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, November 10.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 11/08 25 2 23 11/09 30 1 20 (-3) 11/10 23 2 19 (-1) 11/11 13 0 0 (0) Total 91 5 -4

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

