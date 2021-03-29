No COVID-19 related deaths, 14 new cases reported in Wichita County over weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county over the weekend, bringing the current total case number to 14,822.

1 case was reported Saturday, 3 cases Sunday, and 10 cases Monday for the total of 14.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 22 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,121 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 75 active cases in the county with 69 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

6 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 5 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 26,959 Second Dose — 1 7,581

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District said they have about 500 appointments for vaccines to fill as of noon Monday.

Health District officials also announced Monday they will be receiving 2,000 first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for their week 16 allotment.

Additionally, Health District officials announced the National Guard team will be in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31 to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to homebound individuals.

Officials said individuals do not have to register online to schedule an appointment but need only to call the Health District Hotline at (940) 761-7909.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: