WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 29 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,382.

The Health District also reported 13 hospitalizations in the county, which is two fewer than the 15 hospitalizations reported Monday.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 62,278 Fully Vaccinated 55,719 Booster Shot 11,090

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

