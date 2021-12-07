No COVID-19 related deaths, 33 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,611.

The Health District also reported 11 hospitalizations in the county, down one from the 12 hospitalizations reported in the county on Monday, December 6.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: