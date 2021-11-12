No COVID-19 related deaths for second straight day, 71% new cases this week unvaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no deaths related to COVID-19.

There were five total deaths for the week ending on November 12: Case 21,379 (60’s, vaccinated- Moderna), Case 21,649 (60s), Case 21,059 (70s), Case 21,696 (80s) and Case 21,697 (70s).

One COVID-19 related death reported for the week ending on November 12 was vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 4 10 17 40 120 117 163

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,168.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 108 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 21,649 recovered cases in the county to date.

To date, Wichita County has had 202 reinfections (up 1). There are also a total of 1,004 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 30).

Of the 19 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 6 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 2 1 3 1 0 5 13 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 6

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 330 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 311 recovering at home and 19 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 278 active cases

— 278 active cases Burkburnett — 23 active cases

— 23 active cases Iowa Park — 24 active cases

— 24 active cases Electra — 5 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending November 12, 2021, there are 102 new cases, 5 COVID-19 related deaths, 19 hospitalizations, and 108 new recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on November 12 was 6.8%.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 71%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 11/08 25 2 23 11/09 30 1 20 (-3) 11/10 23 2 19 (-1) 11/11 13 0 19 (0) 11/12 11 0 19 (0) Total 102 5 -4

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 61,051 Fully Vaccinated 54,745 Booster Shot 8,965

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: