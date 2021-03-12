No COVID-19 related deaths, four new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported four new COVID-19 cases, four hospitalizations, and three new recoveries in Wichita County.

Case breakdown in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed on Friday four new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,705.

The Department of State Health Services has updated the definition of re-infection to the following: meets confirmatory laboratory evidence, must be greater than 90 days from the initial infection (from symptom onset date) and the individual must be symptomatic.

To date, Wichita County has had 29 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. Reinfections are not given a new case number, as each person is only counted once. The individuals are still listed under their original case numbers.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Four COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be stable.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 11, 2021 below:

First Dose — 20,995

Second Dose — 14,213

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.