WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on Friday, May 13, 2022.

This marks another week without a COVID-19 related death in Wichita County. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic will remain at 587.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 147 143 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 55 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on May 13, 2022 in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,143.

There are 3 (5%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 52 (95%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 4 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 4 (100%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, May 13, 2022 no hospitalizations in Wichita County.

This marks a third consecutive week without a COVID-19 hospitalization in Wichita County.

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 56 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, all of which are recovering from home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 49 active cases

— 49 active cases Burkburnett — 4 active cases

— 4 active cases Iowa Park — 1 active case

— 1 active case Electra — 2 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending May 13, 2022 the Health District is reporting 55 new cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 41 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on May 13 was 15.3%. This is an increase from last week’s positivity rate of 10.9%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 95%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 67,158 Fully Vaccinated 59,786 Booster Shot 24,559

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: