No COVID-19 related deaths this week, total case number eclipses 15,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no deaths related to COVID-19 for the week ending May 7.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March remains at 328.

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 48 new coronavirus cases in the county this week, bringing the current total case number to 15,019.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 24 new recoveries from COVID-19 this week for a total of 14,632 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 59 active cases in the county with 53 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

6 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 3

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 39,804 Second Dose — 32,910

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 16 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: