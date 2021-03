HARDEMAN COUNTY — Following severe weather Saturday night, there have been reports of possible tornadic activity west of Quanah.

Officials with the Hardeman County Emergency Management Office said there was a well-defined wall cloud in the area, but officials couldn’t see if anything had touched down.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said there have been no reports of damage at this time.

@NWSNorman I accidentally deleted the original tweet, but this was at 7:43 2 miles west of Quanah looking west. #txwx pic.twitter.com/BQ9CM7nIhK — Eugene Johnson (@eejohnson3) March 14, 2021

Lowering on the tornado warned storm near Quanah TX. #txwx pic.twitter.com/k6JhnUZmhQ — Levi Newell (@levi_newell22) March 14, 2021

Looks like a developing wall cloud to the west of Quanah, TX about 15 miles right now. #txwx pic.twitter.com/KuWNDwzzjq — Austin Gress (@austingress15) March 14, 2021