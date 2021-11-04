No deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,029.

The Health District also reported 21 hospitalizations in the county, down from the 24 hospitalizations reported in the county on Wednesday, November 3.

FRIDAY: Number of new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations fall the week of October 22.

