WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday no new COVID-19 related deaths.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 33 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 32,804.

This is the fewest single-day case number since the 2021 holiday season.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 65 hospitalizations in Wichita County, one fewer than the 66 hospitalizations reported Monday, February 7.

As of Friday, January 28, the omicron variant was confirmed to be present in at least five samples sent to a diagnostics laboratory.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,852 Fully Vaccinated 58,135 Booster Shot 22,347

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: