No deaths, 207 new COVID-19 cases for Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 207 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 6.668.

Tuesday marks the highest single day number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 63 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 2,602 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County with 2,526 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

76 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 17 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 1 3 4 9 14 9 18 59 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 8 4 7 17

Officials with United Regional released an update on their critical care capacity Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 42,145 6,668 34,836 641 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,586 76 3,944 122 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, November 24 at 3:51 p.m.

City and county leaders released a COVID-19 public service announcement Tuesday afternoon, urging the public to do their part in containing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at this Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other.

“I know we all want to be together and to celebrate all the things we are thankful for and just gather with our friends and family but now is not the time,” Kreidler said. “I implore you to make wise choices for you and your family and for the community.”

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.