No deaths reported, 92 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 421, and nine so far for the week of September 27, 2021.

The Health District also reported 92 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 20,994.

So far this week, 272 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County.

The Health District also reported 62 hospitalizations in the county, down from 63 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist