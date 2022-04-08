WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on April 8, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 585.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 146 142 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 7 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on April 8, 2022 in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 33,997.

There are 2 (29%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 (71%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There is 1 new re-infection case who is not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, April 8 three hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date. None of those hospitalized are reinfections.

One patient hospitalized due to COVID-19 is in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 9 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 3 patients hospitalized and 6 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 8 active cases

— 8 active cases Burkburnett — 0 active case

— 0 active case Iowa Park — 0 active cases

— 0 active cases Electra — 1 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending April 8, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 7 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 3 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on April 8 was 1.6%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 71%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,711 Fully Vaccinated 59,257 Booster Shot 23,836

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: