WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local bail bondsman and the Wichita County Bail Bond Board have been instructed to work to find a solution regarding the revocation of the bondsman’s license and a subsequent request for an injunction.

A hearing was held on Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023, in the 89th District Court to address a request for a temporary injunction filed by local bail bondsman Maxie Green that would allow him to continue issuing bonds in Wichita County.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

In June 2023, the Wichita County Bail Bond Board revoked his license for allegedly trying to solicit inmate bail bonds while he was in jail last summer on a charge of hindering a law enforcement officer trying to serve outstanding warrants on his girlfriend.

Green’s attorney appealed the decision and requested a temporary restraining order, arguing that the board has no definition of “solicit”.

The temporary restraining order was granted and will be in effect until 14 days from the day the order was signed, while an injunction would allow Green to stay in business while his appeal process and legal proceedings continue.

89th District Court Judge Charles Barnard, who presided over Monday’s hearing, said he wanted the prosecution and the defense to work it out through a mediator or amongst themselves. He said he will not make a ruling for two weeks and could extend that time frame to three weeks.

Judge Barnard said the ruling on this case could have serious repercussions.

State law regulating bail bonds prohibits bondsmen from soliciting business in any building in which prisoners are detained.

Green’s attorney told the media following today’s hearing that even though his license has been revoked, all bonds previously issued by Green remain in full force.