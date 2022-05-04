WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Exactly one year after a plane crash killed three Wichita Falls residents in Mississippi, the final crash report is still not completed.

Late on the night of May 4, 2021, the plane piloted by United Regional neurosurgeon Louis Provenza crashed into a residential neighborhood in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, while making its landing approach.

Aerial view of the crash site

Dr. Provenza, passengers 23-year-old Anna Calhoun and her two-year-old daughter Harper, as well as one person in a house, died.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released the initial crash report just two weeks later, but the final report is still listed as “in work.”

Last July, the NTSB Acting Chairman addressed the increasing amount of time it was taking to complete reports.

He said that improvements in streamlining the process were helping and that the less-complicated investigations were being scaled to finish in six months, while more complex ones would continue to take longer, sometimes much longer.

There were no radio distress calls recorded from the plane during its approach, and it crashed about two miles from the airport runway.

The report states the ensuing fire destroyed most of the cockpit instrumentation.