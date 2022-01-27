WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Wichita Falls Police Department continues to investigate the death of an eighth-grade student at Barwise Leadership Academy, a spokesperson said they do not suspect foul play.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Thursday morning the knowledge of the death caught them off guard, and they were not notified of the death until the day after it happened.

Sgt. Eipper said this is because the student’s death did not occur in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the student was taken to United Regional, then transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, and died either while in route to or on the premises of Cook Children’s Hospital.

Sgt. Eipper said there has not been any evidence uncovered so far that suggests suicide, nor has the department had any reason to believe there was any foul play leading to the student’s death.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the investigation is still ongoing due to the student’s age rather than the manner of her death, which is still undetermined at this time.

WFPD is working to obtain medical records and speaking to attending physicians in an effort to paint a more clear picture of what led to the eighth-grade student’s death.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District continues to offer to counsel to students at Barwise Leadership Academy.

