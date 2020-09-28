No Halloween mandates to be handed down from Wichita County judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The CDC has released its guidelines on celebrating Halloween during the pandemic and Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he will not make any mandates for this holiday.

“We’ve got guidelines out on the operation of businesses and we’ve got people guidelines,” Gossom said. “I really think it all comes down to individual responsibility whether it’s wearing a mask or keeping social distancing.”

City of Wichita Falls Director of Communications and marketing Lindsay Barker said, “We are not aware of Judge Gossom issuing anything in regards to Halloween and the city recommends everyone continue to follow the Governor’s guidelines.”