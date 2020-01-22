No injuries following collision on Seymour Highway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries are reported following a collision involving two vehicles this afternoon in Wichita Falls, sending one car into a ditch, barely avoiding two telephone poles.

Dispatch received a call at 12:14 p.m. CST regarding an accident involving a collision.

The collision happened at the corner of Seymour Highway and Fillmore Street in Wichita Falls.

Four individuals were in the two vehicles, and at this time no injuries are being reported.

