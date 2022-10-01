WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon.

Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire on Avenue F Friday afternoon.

According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F.

They found fire and smoke coming from a building behind the main house. Burchett said hoses had to be stretched down the street because of debris in the alley that prevented fire crews from getting access to the flames.

He said the fire started on the exterior of the unoccupied building. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

About an hour later, around 5 p.m., the fire department responded to 1600 Fillmore Street for another structure fire.

Burchett said they found fire coming from a home and worked to contain the blaze. He said the fire started near an outside electrical box and moved up into the attic where firefighters contained it.

The electric service line that runs to the house also burned, setting a small shed and some vegetation on fire. An occupant living in the home escaped without injury. The American Red Cross was called to assist.