No meningitis outbreak at Comanche Co. Detention Center despite positive inmate test

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center tested positive for meningitis jail officials said there is no outbreak at this time.

A release said they do not have evidence of a widespread infection or outbreak at the facility.

They have quarantined the area where the infected inmate was housed as a precaution.

Hospital officials are working to identify the strain of Meningitis so proper treatment can be distributed to any inmates and staff who may need it.

Testing could take up to 72- hours.