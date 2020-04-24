No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is now 32 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Friday that another patient has recovered from COVID-19.

Additionally, the Public Health District officials are reporting no new cases in Wichita County Thursday, maintaining the current total number of 62 cases for the third consecutive day.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,980 62 1,856 62 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 8 13 10 10 9 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 28 0 32 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, April 25, 4:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.