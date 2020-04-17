1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties Total number of recovered COVID-19 cases reaches 15 in Wichita Co., no new cases confirmed Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
1  of  14
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Comanche County on Friday morning, maintaining their current total at 57 confirmed cases.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 2357 on Thursday to 2465 on Friday, an increase of 108 cases. 136 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

As of Friday, April 17, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

No other Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma saw any changes from the numbers previously reported Monday, for the fourth straight day this week. See total numbers for Oklahoma below:

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News