No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Comanche County on Friday morning, maintaining their current total at 57 confirmed cases.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 2357 on Thursday to 2465 on Friday, an increase of 108 cases. 136 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

As of Friday, April 17, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

No other Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma saw any changes from the numbers previously reported Monday, for the fourth straight day this week. See total numbers for Oklahoma below:

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: