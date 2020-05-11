No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total remains 75

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County will remain 75 Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

No new recoveries were reported on Monday, maintaining the current total of 52 recovered cases.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
2,93175 2,645211

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
05111413121010

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
211522

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Monday, May 11, 4:36 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

