No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total remains 75

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County will remain 75 Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

No new recoveries were reported on Monday, maintaining the current total of 52 recovered cases.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,931 75 2,645 211 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 5 11 14 13 12 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 21 1 52 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, May 11, 4:36 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.