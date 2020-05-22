No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total remains 82

There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District announced there are no new COVID-19 cases or recoveries, so the total case number remains 82 for the county.

The number of active cases in the county remains at 16.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, new updates will only be Monday through Friday under normal circumstances.

In observation of Memorial Day, no updates will be Monday, May 25 and resume Tuesday, May 26.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,796 82 3,444 270 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 12 15 13 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 16 0 64 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, May 22, 4:00 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, noted that per the direction of Gov. Abbott, all residents and staff of long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Barker said that an increase in the total testing numbers and the pending test numbers is to be expected as a result of Gov. Abbott’s directive.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

