No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total remains 82

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, maintaining the county’s current total case number of 82.

The Public Health District also reported no new recoveries on Wednesday, maintaining the total number active cases in the county at 19.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, said Tuesday that per the direction of Gov. Abbott, all residents and staff of long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Barker said that an increase in the total testing numbers and the pending test numbers is to be expected as a result of Gov. Abbott’s directive.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,552 82 3,247 223 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 12 15 13 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 19 0 61 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, May 20, 4:38 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.