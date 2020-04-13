No new COVID-19 cases confirmed, one new recovery in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County remains 56 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 Monday evening.

Officials also confirmed one new recovery in the county Monday evening, bringing the total to 11 total recovered patients.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, said we are seeing the results of our community’s efforts from the past two weeks.

“We are still asking people to please continue practicing social distancing and stay home so it keeps working,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,534 56 1,388 90 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 8 10 10 9 7 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED 40 5 11 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, April 13, 5:18 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.