No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Texoma counties in Texoma

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, maintaining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 79.

57 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Comanche County, an increase of one recovery since Tuesday.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose 3,410 on Tuesday to 3,473 on Wednesday, an increase of 63 cases across the state in one day. 214 total fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, one death has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton County and Stephens County have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

19 Recoveries (1 New)

15 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

9 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

1 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

