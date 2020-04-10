Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Comanche County will remain at 47 after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new coronavirus case in the county Friday morning.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 1684 to 1794, an increase of 110 cases in a day. 88 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Comanche County wasn’t the only county that saw no new confirmed cases today. None of our Oklahoma counties saw an increase in case numbers or fatalities. See the full breakdown by county below:


No new cases (4 total)


No new cases (1 total)


No new cases (13 total)


No new cases (6 total)


No new cases (1 total)


No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News