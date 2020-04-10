No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Comanche County will remain at 47 after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new coronavirus case in the county Friday morning.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 1684 to 1794, an increase of 110 cases in a day. 88 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Comanche County wasn’t the only county that saw no new confirmed cases today. None of our Oklahoma counties saw an increase in case numbers or fatalities. See the full breakdown by county below:



No new cases (4 total)

No new cases (1 total)

No new cases (13 total)

No new cases (6 total)

No new cases (1 total)

No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: