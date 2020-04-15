No new COVID-19 cases in Texoma’s southern Oklahoma counties

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Comanche County will remain at 52 after officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 2184 on Tuesday to 2263 on Wednesday, an increase of 85 cases. 123 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

No other Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma saw any changes from the numbers previously reported Monday. See total numbers below:



No new case (5 total)

No new cases (1 total)

No new case (15 total)

No new cases (6 total)

No new case (2 total)

No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

