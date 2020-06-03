1  of  2
Gov. Abbott announces phase three to Open Texas Five new COVID-19 cases, 18 more recoveries reported in Comanche Co.

No new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., 1 new recovery, total remains 85

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases, keeping the county’s current total case number at 85 and announced one new recovery.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, two new nursing home/long term care facilities received results Wednesday from DSHS. There was one preliminary positive and the individual will be retested. 

Barker stated the pending case at Iowa Park Health Care Center that was reported Tuesday was retested and a negative result was received. 

University Park Nursing Home — Tested May 28 and May 29

  • Total Number Tested: 170
  • Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 164
  • Staff Total Tested: 79
  • Positive: 0
  • Negative: 77
  • Pending: 2
  • Residents Total Tested: 85
  • Positive: 1
  •   Negative: 84
  • Pending: 0

Promise Nursing Home — Tested May 28

  • Total Number Tested: 102
  • Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 92
  • Staff Total Tested: 57
  • Preliminary Positive: 0
  • Negative: 37
  • Pending: 20
  • Residents Total Tested: 35
  • Positive: 0
  •   Negative: 20
  • Pending: 15

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
5,16185 4,477517
*Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
17131514141011

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
150682
*82 pending from long-term care facilities

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Tuesday, June 2, 5:10 p.m.

