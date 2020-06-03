No new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., 1 new recovery, total remains 85

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases, keeping the county’s current total case number at 85 and announced one new recovery.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, two new nursing home/long term care facilities received results Wednesday from DSHS. There was one preliminary positive and the individual will be retested.

Barker stated the pending case at Iowa Park Health Care Center that was reported Tuesday was retested and a negative result was received.

University Park Nursing Home — Tested May 28 and May 29

Total Number Tested: 170

Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 164

Staff Total Tested: 79

Positive: 0

Negative: 77

Pending: 2

Residents Total Tested: 85

Positive: 1

Negative: 84

Pending: 0

Promise Nursing Home — Tested May 28

Total Number Tested: 102

Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 92

Staff Total Tested: 57

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 37

Pending: 20

Residents Total Tested: 35

Positive: 0

Negative: 20

Pending: 15