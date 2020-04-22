1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma counties in Texoma Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 62 Second COVID-19 related death in Comanche Co. confirmed First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma counties in Texoma

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, maintaining the county’s current total at 71.

Additionally, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cotton, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens or Tillman County.

47 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Comanche County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 2807 cases on Tuesday to 2894 on Wednesday, an increase of 87 cases. 170 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, one death has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton County and Stephens County have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma


5 Confirmed Cases
1 Death
3 Recoveries


2 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
1 Recovery


19 Confirmed Cases
1 Deaths
13 Recoveries


8 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
6 Recoveries


3 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
1 Recovery


1 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News