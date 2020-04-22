No new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma counties in Texoma

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, maintaining the county’s current total at 71.

Additionally, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cotton, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens or Tillman County.

47 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Comanche County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 2807 cases on Tuesday to 2894 on Wednesday, an increase of 87 cases. 170 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, one death has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton County and Stephens County have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

19 Confirmed Cases

1 Deaths

13 Recoveries

8 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

6 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

1 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: