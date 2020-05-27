No new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total remains 84

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, keeping the county’s current total case number at 84.

Additionally, the Public Health District reported no more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita County, so the total recovery number remains 67.

The number of active cases in the county will remain 15.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 4,125 84 3,642 399 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 15 14 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 15 0 67 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, May 27, 4:35 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, noted that per the direction of Gov. Abbott, all residents and staff of long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Barker said that an increase in the total testing numbers and the pending test numbers is to be expected as a result of Gov. Abbott’s directive.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.