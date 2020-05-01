No new COVID-19 cases, two new recoveries in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County will remain 65 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced no new COVID-19 cases on Friday evening.

Additionally, two new patients are reported as recoveries, according to the Public Health District. The total number of recovered patients in the county is now 48.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,347 65 2,165 117 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 10 13 11 10 9 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 15 0 48 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, May 1, 5:00 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.