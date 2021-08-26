No new COVID-19 deaths, 152 new cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 152 new COVID-19 cases and 71 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

So far this week, 645 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county and the number of hospitalized individuals in Wichita County has increased by 9, from 62 on Monday to 71 Thursday.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

