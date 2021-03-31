No new COVID-19 related deaths, 13 new cases in Wichita County, active case number falls to 67

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has modified their reporting of new COVID-19 data for Wichita County.

Moving forward, the Health District will only send new reports every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health District reported Wednesday no new deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday.

The Health District also confirmed Wednesday 13 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,835.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 21 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,441 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District received 8 new cases on Tuesday and 5 new cases on Wednesday.

The Health District also reported 67 active cases in the county with 60 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 2 6 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 93,997 14,835 79,088 74 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 60 7 14,441 327 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, March 31 at 3:05 p.m.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 28,481 Second Dose — 18,452

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

In Wichita County, 28,481 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 18,452 people have received a second dose as of March 30, 2021.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: