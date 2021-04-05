No new COVID-19 related deaths, 5 new cases in Wichita County, active case number falls to 52

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has modified their reporting of new COVID-19 data for Wichita County.

Moving forward, the Health District will only send new reports every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health District reported Monday no new deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Health District also confirmed Monday five new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,845

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 10 new recoveries.

The Health District Wichita County has had 38 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases.

According to the press release, there are also a total of 8 vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 52 active cases in the county with 43 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Four COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with one patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 94,333 14,845 79,439 49

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 43 4 14,470 328

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Monday, April 5, at 3:47 p.m.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 31,196

Second Dose — 21,944

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

In Wichita County, 28,481 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 18,452 people have received a second dose as of March 30, 2021.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/Vaccine-Waitlist-Registration-FAQ.pdf