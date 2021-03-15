No new COVID-19 related deaths, 8 new cases, active case number now under 100

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Health District also confirmed Monday 8 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,713.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the Health District received 3 new cases on Saturday, none on Sunday, and 5 on Monday for a total of 8.

The Health District also reported Monday 35 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,294 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 94 active cases in Wichita County with 87 recovering from home, the first time the active case number has been below 100 since the early days of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County, all of which are listed in stable condition

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 2 1 0 7 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 91,154 14,691 76,430 11 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 87 7 14,294 325 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, March 15 at 1:50 p.m.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 23, 691 Second Dose — 15, 548

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

The DSHS announced all Texans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A, 1B or 1C will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: