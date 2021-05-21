No new COVID-19 related deaths, total active case number drops to 33 in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19 related deaths over the past week.

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 24 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 15,115.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 73 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,753 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 33 active cases in the county with 28 recovering from home.

To date, Wichita County has had 63 reinfections, and of those, 3 are currently active cases.

There are also a total of 29 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 6 new breakthrough cases, 4 are symptomatic.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

5 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 3 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 3

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose – 42,161 Fully Vaccinated – 36,216

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

