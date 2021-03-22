No new COVID-related deaths, 14 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no new deaths related to COVID-19.

The Public Health District also confirmed Thursday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,701.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 24 new recoveries from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Five COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

Vaccines in Wichita County

The number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County as of March 20, 2021 is below:

First Dose — 25,764

Second Dose — 16,362

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

The Health District has received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the Week 15 allocation. They are partnering with the Clinics of North Texas and United Regional Hospital to administer the doses this week.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

If an individual has signed up on the Health District’s waitlist or booked an appointment, and no longer needs to be on the waitlist or cannot make the appointment, call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909 to inform them.

The Health District is experiencing an issue with individuals not removing themselves from the waitlist and not showing up for appointments, which is a spot that could have been given to those next on the waiting list. It is important to note, those vaccines are still used and new appointments for new individuals are still scheduled, however, the process takes longer and is less efficient.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

The DSHS announced Wednesday all Texans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist