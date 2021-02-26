No new MSU student COVID-19 cases for first time since September 2020

This week, for the first time since September, Midwestern State University officials are reporting zero COVID-19 cases among students.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This week, for the first time since September, Midwestern State University officials reported no COVID-19 cases among students.

MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said he is proud of the students, staff, and faculty and congratulates them in their efforts to make the year a healthier year than it would’ve been.

Williamson urged students not to get too comfortable, and said though the numbers are lower, the virus is as dangerous as ever.

Williamson said while there is a decline in numbers now, which is great, this is only a pause to catch our breath, and said the numbers will again rise unless everyone continues taking precautions.

“We’re used to a tornado. It comes and it goes and then we clean up and it is a one-episode limited thing,” Williamson said. “This is different. It goes on and on and on and becomes eventually part of what we deal with every year.”

Williamson said he hopes by the fall of 2021, health officials will be able to relax the rules, such as wearing masks, but he believes we will be dealing with a cold, flu, and COVID season in the future.

The decline in cases at Midwestern State University echoes that of Wichita County, who has seen a drastic decline following months of devastating case numbers.

The number of active cases continues to drop, from over 3,000 at the beginning of the year to just above 300 on Friday.

According to today’s report released by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, there were only 11 new cases, the lowest number of cases reported in a single day since June 16, 2020.

Williamson said to prepare for a possible new wave of the virus, more vaccines need to be made available.

“What we need to do as a society is get enough vaccine uptake to make it available, delivered and into people that we can circumvent the virus’ ability to make so many copies of itself and to experiment with its own effects,” Williamson said.

Williamson advised against loosening up on the safety guidelines as these case numbers decline.