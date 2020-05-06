1  of  11
No occupants at scene of rollover accident in Clay Co., DPS officials investigate

Local News
Clay CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— DPS officials are investigating a rollover accident near Lake Arrowhead tonight where they say no occupants were at the scene when they arrived.

The accident happened on FM 2606 where law enforcement was called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.


Investigators said it appears a silver Chevy pickup rolled into a ditch on a curve.

It’s not clear the conditions of drivers or passengers involved in the rollover accident.

